Conservation remains critical through Wednesday
SDG&E continúa monitoreando las condiciones de la red eléctrica durante la ola de calor
La conservación sigue siendo importante
Aug. 15: Statewide Grid Operator Calling for Rotating Power Outages
Update at 6:55 p.m.: We have fully restored all customers who were impacted by this latest rotating outage. Energy conservation still remains important at this time. We appreciate your cooperation.
Aug. 14: Statewide Grid Operator Calling for Rotating Power Outages
**Update: Aug. 14 at 8:03 p.m.: Rotating outages due to a request from the California System Operator have ended for Friday, Aug.
Keeping Cool and Safe as Heatwave Brings High Temperatures
With a long-duration heatwave bringing in high temperatures, we wanted to be sure you’re prepared with some energy efficient tips for keeping cool at home, as well as some information for summer and wildfire safety.
RISE San Diego to Host the First of a Series of Civic Dialogues on Racial Injustice
Community conversations are funded by SDG&E grant
National 811 Day Reminds Everyone to Have Utilities Marked Before Digging
Traditionally, the summer months bring a groundswell of outdoor work and home improvement projects, which often include digging. National Safe Digging Day (811 Day) is an annual initiative to remind everyone to call 811 before starting any project that requires digging.
SDG&E Employees Find Ways to ProduceGood in the Community During COVID-19
SDG&E’s signature employee volunteer program, Environmental All Stars, is finding a way to help the community, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SDG&E Brings EV Chargers to Four Local Park & Ride Lots
New initiative makes EV charging more accessible