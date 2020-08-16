Flex Alert

Flex Alert Declared by California ISO

Posted on Aug 16, 2020 By ADTorres

Conservation remains critical through Wednesday

Monitoring Conditions

SDG&E continúa monitoreando las condiciones de la red eléctrica durante la ola de calor

Posted on Aug 15, 2020 By ADTorres

La conservación sigue siendo importante

Load Shed

Aug. 15: Statewide Grid Operator Calling for Rotating Power Outages

Posted on Aug 15, 2020 By ADTorres

Update at 6:55 p.m.: We have fully restored all customers who were impacted by this latest rotating outage. Energy conservation still remains important at this time. We appreciate your cooperation. 

***********************************************************************************

Rotating Outages

Aug. 14: Statewide Grid Operator Calling for Rotating Power Outages

Posted on Aug 14, 2020 By ADTorres

**Update: Aug. 14 at 8:03 p.m.: Rotating outages due to a request from the California System Operator have ended for Friday, Aug.

Keeping Cool and Safe as Heatwave Brings High Temperatures

Posted on Aug 13, 2020 By rcervantes

With a long-duration heatwave bringing in high temperatures, we wanted to be sure you’re prepared with some energy efficient tips for keeping cool at home, as well as some information for summer and wildfire safety.

RISE San Diego

RISE San Diego to Host the First of a Series of Civic Dialogues on Racial Injustice

Posted on Aug 11, 2020 By ADTorres

Community conversations are funded by SDG&E grant

National 811 Day Reminds Everyone to Have Utilities Marked Before Digging

Posted on Aug 11, 2020 By rcervantes

Traditionally, the summer months bring a groundswell of outdoor work and home improvement projects, which often include digging. National Safe Digging Day (811 Day) is an annual initiative to remind everyone to call 811 before starting any project that requires digging. 

SDG&E Employees Find Ways to ProduceGood in the Community During COVID-19

Posted on Aug 6, 2020 By rcervantes

SDG&E’s signature employee volunteer program, Environmental All Stars, is finding a way to help the community, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDG&E Brings EV Chargers to Four Local Park & Ride Lots

Posted on Aug 4, 2020 By rcervantes

New initiative makes EV charging more accessible 