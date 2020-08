How To Locate Your Circuit Number and Where you Fall in Rotating Outage Order

In the event that the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) calls for rotating outages, SDG&E will communicate to customers about rotating outages, lasting about an hour, through local media, social media and phone calls. Customers can see whether they may be affected by checking their SDG&E paper bill, the SDG&E app or via sdge.com/myaccount.

Circuit numbers are listed on the bill in the section titled "Detail of Current Charges" under "Electric Service." Customers can then compare their circuit numbers with the list of the affected circuits in the chart below.

Please be aware that the circuit list is in order of which circuits will be impacted first once the call is made to initiate rotating outages. When and if rotating outages begin, it's likely that the first half dozen rows will experience an outage for approximately 1-hour, later restored, and the next set of circuits will follow, and so on.

*If your circuit number begins with a letter, please refer to the 4kV column to find your circuit number.

For more information and safety tips on what to do during an outage, visit sdge.com/outages.

**Circuit list is current as of 8/18/20 at 9:20 a.m.

***To make it easier, do a ctrl + f to quickly find your circuit.